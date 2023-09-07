All Sections
Return to the EU’s Horizon research programme is a welcome relief - The Yorkshire Post says

It is a welcome return for the UK to the European Union’s £85bn Horizon research programme following a breakthrough in negotiations.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST

Previously scientists were frozen out of the scheme in a row over post-Brexit rules. But researchers based in the UK can now apply for grants to take part in the collaboration programme.

Given the uncertain nature of the future the planet faces and the various challenges faced by both the UK and EU economically, this can only be a good thing. Science underpins development in society. Researchers are already playing an important role in cutting carbon emissions and building a more sustainable future.

Yorkshire is acutely aware of the significance of scientific research. The region is home to world-class research institutions and globally renowned experts. The universities here also draw in talent from all over the world ensuring that expertise continues to grow. Hopefully they will be able to ensure that the UK returns to the previous levels of participation following its reinstatement to the Horizon programme.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during a visit to a science event at the International Manufacturing Centre at the at University of Warwick. PIC: Chris Furlong/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during a visit to a science event at the International Manufacturing Centre at the at University of Warwick. PIC: Chris Furlong/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during a visit to a science event at the International Manufacturing Centre at the at University of Warwick. PIC: Chris Furlong/PA Wire

What is clear is that an isolationist approach is not healthy in the modern world when it comes to research expertise.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak side-stepped the question whether the new Horizon deal would open the door to further collaboration with the EU. However, Brexit should not be used as a barrier against developing better relationships with the EU.

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan says the Horizon programme is “unrivalled in its scope”. She added that it was a “fantastic day” for British science and technology. It just goes to show how badly the Government handled the Northern Ireland protocol, resulting in the EU shutting out the UK from the programme.

