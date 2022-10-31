Rights to maternity leave should not be rolled back - The Yorkshire Post says

At a time when many sectors are complaining about labour shortages, it would be unwise to make it more difficult for women to carry on working. That includes making them choose between work and family. Mr Stride’s previous comments that rules on leave for new mothers and fathers were too “onerous” and that maternity rights should be slashed were unwise. He should be looking to do all he can to ensure women are given the necessary support so that they can enjoy fruitful careers.

Anyone who feels that gender inequality is no longer an issue need only look at the case of the Morrisons buyer, Donna Patterson. Ms Patterson represented herself at an employment tribunal and won after cross-examining eight witnesses.

The Bradford-based supermarket was ordered to pay £60,000 for discriminating against the mother-of-two when she returned from maternity leave.

With the gender pay gap also widening, it is clear that women are still not getting a fair deal. And over the weekend thousands of mothers marched against what they feel is the “shocking treatment of mothers and families”.

Anything that pushes women out of work is not the best for business. The diversity of opinion and lived experience can only enhance decision making and ultimately lead to better business performance.