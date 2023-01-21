Ripon Cathedral plan builds on union of heritage and tourism - The Yorkshire Post says

Ripon Cathedral’s origins go back more than a millennium. The Anglo-Saxon Crypt – which is still in use - is all that remains of the original basilica church consecrated by Saint Wilfrid in 672AD.

Yet it is remarkable that so many centuries on, plans are being drawn up to make sure it continues to prosper throughout the 21st century and beyond.

As the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, suggests, the cathedral’s success cannot rely on history alone.

“The church has been here for 1,350 years and will be here for many more to come, but we can't take that for granted,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson at Ripon Cathedral. Picture: Tony Johnson

Proposals have been revealed for a new 1,000sqm annex for the cathedral on council-owned land nearby, to house a song school, refectory, meeting rooms and more.

It is reported that the cathedral acts as a main draw for nearly half of the North Yorkshire city's visitors, and it is believed this project could increase their numbers by more than a third.

The Saint Wilfrid crypt remains the nation’s oldest known church building in continuous use. To have new ventures planned which complement that is a beautiful thing.

On a more rudimentary level, the new building would also have bathrooms meaning that the cathedral could offer guests the very “basics” of hospitality.

