Rise in UK average temprature is enough evidence of climate emergency - The Yorkshire Post says

The fact that the UK recorded an annual average temperature of more than 10C for the first time last year, should be evidence enough of the climate emergency that the planet faces.

By YP Comment
1 hour ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:44pm

Climate change is a threat to every aspect of our lives. It will affect families and businesses in equal measure and puts the future of generations to come at risk.

Last summer was a reminder of just how pressing the climate emergency is and the words of warning from experts can no longer go unheeded.

As Met Office climate attribution scientist, Dr Nikos Christidis, said: “The results showed that recording 10C in a natural climate would occur around once every 500 years, whereas in our current climate it could be as frequently as once every three to four years.”

A wildfire on Saddleworth Moor in West Yorkshire in 2019. Firefighters who tackled the large moorland blaze said the fire was highly unusual for February and a product of days of dry weather. PIC: Joseph Bridgstock /PA Wire
By the end of the century with medium levels of greenhouse gas emissions, a UK average temperature of 10C could occur almost every year.

These new figures mean 15 of the UK’s top 20 warmest years on record have all occurred this century – with the entire top 10 in the past two decades.

The evidence is clear and we got a glimpse into the implications on our lives this summer. Farmers fought crop failure as the country was hit by drought.

A hosepipe ban was brought in across large parts of the country including here in Yorkshire.

Infrastructure struggled to cope and wildfires spread.

Time is ticking and this generation of political leaders will be judged by the choices they make to tackle climate change for years to come.