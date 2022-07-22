Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have a chance to restore decorum in politics - The Yorkshire Post says

The job of Prime Minister is up for grabs, of course, but of no less importance is the chance for both to restore integrity and decorum to national politics after Boris Johnson’s age of skullduggery.

This call comes after an anonymous Conservative source has already predicted to national press that we will see “a blue on blue dogfight”.

Picture: Getty.

Both hopefuls have unfortunately tolerated Mr Johnson’s shameful antics while sitting in his Cabinet, but as campaigning gets under way during the summer recess, it is prime time to show that statesmanship is not extinct in the UK.

Although it may appear a stuffy formality, the appeal by the House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, for MPs to keep their language temperate during Prime Minister’s Questions is absolutely right.

While nobody wants to throw out boisterous discussion or passionate disagreement, we have got to a point where political debate has become so corroded that personality and vendetta rule the day during these public occasions – leaving constituents with the impression that members operate in a world outside of their needs.

It is important to remember that this is not a pantomime. It should not be about creating political celebrity, it should be about sensibly running the country, challenging policy and interrogating ideas diplomatically.

During Mr Johnson’s time in No 10 Downing Street, the cult of personality has been omnipresent, stalling all policy agenda.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will be competing fiercely for the top job in the land.

That does not mean they have to let down their party or their country any longer.