His brave decision to highlight the impact of the disease on his life and family has touched millions, many of whom would not have been previously aware of his stellar career in rugby league.

But his love for the sport that first made his name remains undimmed and so it is fantastic that Burrow will be the guest of honour when the Rugby League World Cup gets underway with England’s clash against Samoa at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday.

The opening ceremony will have an appropriately Yorkshire flavour with Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs providing the musical curtain-raiser after Burrow and his friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield help bring the three World Cup trophies onto the pitch to open the tournament.