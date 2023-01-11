Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield fully deserving of freedom of Leeds - The Yorkshire Post says

There can be no argument against Rugby League stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield being awarded the freedom of Leeds.

The work that the duo have done to raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) has been nothing short of an inspiration. Burrow was diagnosed with MND in late 2019 and has since called for better funding to help find a cure for the disease. He has also spearheaded a £5m appeal to build a new MND centre in Leeds.

While his former Leeds Rhinos teammate has shown the value of a true friendship. He recently ran seven ultra marathons in a week, raising £2.7m for MND charities. It is a testament to the courage and commitment of the duo that their efforts have inspired many others to also take up fundraising efforts while also raising awareness of the disease.

The duo fully deserve to be awarded the freedom of Leeds.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​