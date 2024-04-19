Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield represent the best of us and are more than worthy of knighthoods

At the time, the world didn’t know of his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis but the Leeds Rhinos scrum-half would have been aware that it may be one of the last times that he would be able to hold his children.

What has transpired since has been an inspiration to everyone. What Rob Burrow has achieved far transcends any sporting achievement of his or any of his peers. While fans get caught up in the emotion of sport, this is a reminder that there’s much more to life than the battle sportsmen and women engage in the white heat of the stadium.

The rugby legend’s battle with MND is a triumph of the human spirit. He has refused to feel sorry for himself, as much as he would be justified doing so.

The Prince of Wales (right) meets Rob Burrow during a visit to Headingley Stadium, Leeds, to congratulate him on his efforts to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

The work that he and his loyal friend and teammate Kevin Sinfield in raising awareness of MND and much needed cash for charities defies words.

It is also a testament to the strength of Rob Burrow’s family. We have seen his wife Lindsey and their three children braving the challenges that MND have brought on the whole family.

In The Yorkshire Post today’s his sisters speak for the first time about the impact this debilitating disease has had on the wider family. It’ll bring tears to people’s eyes.

