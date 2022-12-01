Rob Burrow breaks new ground yet again with CBeebies Bedtime Story appearance - The Yorkshire Post says

Burrow will be reading Tom Percival’s Tilda Tries Again – about a girl who suddenly finds her world changed and things that were once easy more challenging – on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It will be the first time on the BBC children’s show a story is read using the special eye-controlled gear, which is able to recreate a version of Burrow’s Yorkshire accent. The sports star has a simple but vital message – “It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone.”