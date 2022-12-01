News you can trust since 1754
Rob Burrow breaks new ground yet again with CBeebies Bedtime Story appearance - The Yorkshire Post says

After being an inspiration on the pitch for rugby league fans during his career, Rob Burrow has become a national hero for his work raising awareness of motor neurone disease since his diagnosis in 2019.

By YP Comment
4 minutes ago

The ex-Leeds Rhino and Great Britain scrum-half, 40, who now used a computer to talk, will make history tomorrow when he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using special technology.

Burrow will be reading Tom Percival’s Tilda Tries Again – about a girl who suddenly finds her world changed and things that were once easy more challenging – on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It will be the first time on the BBC children’s show a story is read using the special eye-controlled gear, which is able to recreate a version of Burrow’s Yorkshire accent. The sports star has a simple but vital message – “It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone.”

Former rugby league player Rob Burrow, who uses a computer to talk after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease, who will make history when he reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story using special technology.
