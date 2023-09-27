All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Rosebank encapsulates challenge of balancing energy security with net zero - The Yorkshire Post says

Action needs to be taken to tackle climate change and that action cannot come quick enough. That is a consensus shared across the globe. What isn’t clear is how we reach net zero.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST

Unfortunately, there is no magic bullet that will simultaneously protect the environment while also helping Britain meet its energy needs.

The war in Ukraine has shown that the country cannot rely on the whims of foreign powers. As such energy security should be a key priority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The money pumped into this country by Russia and the reliance on the Vladimir Putin-led regime to help meet energy needs, made countries across Europe complacent.

Most Popular
A floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). The Rosebank oil field has been granted development and production consent by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). The companies behind the oil field are Ithaca Energy and Equinor. PIC: Ithaca Energy/PA WireA floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). The Rosebank oil field has been granted development and production consent by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). The companies behind the oil field are Ithaca Energy and Equinor. PIC: Ithaca Energy/PA Wire
A floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). The Rosebank oil field has been granted development and production consent by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). The companies behind the oil field are Ithaca Energy and Equinor. PIC: Ithaca Energy/PA Wire

It is therefore understandable that the Government is striving to wane Britain off Russian energy, as the controversial oil field Rosebank gets the go ahead.

Rosebank, which is one of the largest untapped oil fields in UK waters, contains up to 350 million barrels of oil.

This will rightly horrify many people who realise the importance of transitioning to renewables.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it is clear that in the immediate future fossil fuels will still be a central part of the energy mix.

The litmus test as to whether this is the right move will be on how it impacts people’s energy bills. If the oil is sold on the open market then the impact on energy prices will be minimal.

Many will be concerned by the idea of drilling for more oil, but let's not forget that there are many elderly people seeking out warm banks as they can’t afford to heat their homes today.

Related topics:BritainYorkshire PostGovernmentEuropeVladimir PutinUkraineRussia