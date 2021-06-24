Roses switch from Scarborough to Headingley smacks of Government double standards – The Yorkshire Post says

Next month's Roses match is having to be switched from Scarborough to Headingley.

The club knows that high-profile games at the famous North Marine Road ground are high-points in Scarborough’s summer – and spectators relish their annual trips there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, after it emerged that it would struggle to meet Covid protocols, YCCC had no choice other than to put public health first – even though the vast majority of spectators for what is an outdoor event have already been ‘doubled jabbed’.

Next month's Roses match between Yorkshire and Lancashire is being switched to Headingley because the North Marine Road ground at Scarborough, the intended venue, was not totally Covid compliant.

What the club, and its supporters, will find galling, however, is the double standards that are now in play as the Government waives quarantine rules for UEFA delegates, officials and teams attending Euro 2020 football matches while now permitting a 140,000 capacity crowd for motor racing’s British Grand Prix.

This is compounded by the Government not disclosing the results of its Events Research Programme which saw test events at venues – including Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre for the World Snooker Championships – to assess the safety of larger gatherings. The fact there’s been no reported links between these events and Covid cases now explains why theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber is launching legal action against the Government.

As he says, this lack of transparency, coupled with Ministers “cherry-picking high-profile sporting events to go ahead”, make the “the situation is beyond urgent”. They are sentiments that will be widely shared – not least by all cricket devotees and Scarborough’s tourism industry.