Rural health inequalities need to be addressed to prevent communities being left behind - The Yorkshire Post says

The organisation championing health and social care Healthwatch North Yorkshire is more than justified in calling for increased attention to address the rural health inequalities gripping the county.

Too often the healthcare needs of rural communities are at best an afterthought, at worst completely forgotten.

And Healthwatch’s latest report put together with the Institute for Social Justice at York St. John University highlights some of the challenges faced by people living in these communities.

Many struggle to access health care due to the increasing distance to services, inadequate transportation, and the inaccessibility of health care professionals.

This highlights the need for better transport services in rural communities, not just towns and cities across the region. The idea that everybody drives in rural communities is bunkum and in fact paring back of bus services and already inadequate rail services don’t make life any easier for those who don’t have access to a vehicle.

The report also highlights how short-term funding holds back health service provision and development in rural areas as health care costs more money there.

While community and voluntary services are filling gaps, people living in the countryside should not have to put up with inadequate health service provision and be left reliant on the goodwill of others. It goes against the founding principles of the NHS.

