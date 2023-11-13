Sacking of Suella Braverman was inevitable but David Cameron’s return is a surprise - The Yorkshire Post says
The fact that the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has had to look outside of his current crop of MPs to fill the role, after James Cleverly was appointed Ms Braverman’s successor, speaks volumes. It highlights a lack of talent and experience within the Tory ranks.
Ms Braverman’s exit isn’t an injustice. The former Home Secretary is not the victim of a witchhunt. This is simply her reaping what she sowed. And it was division that she was adept at sowing. Division that came to an ugly head at the weekend.
The PM finds himself boxed in. There is no saying what trouble Ms Braverman will cause from the outside.
Despite her lack of success during the leadership contest last year, she still appeals to the right of the Tory party - an element that Mr Sunak has still not won over.
The question for the membership on the right of the party is - does it want the Conservatives to be a broad church, the only way of staving off oblivion at the next General Election.
The new Home Secretary has shown himself to be a steady hand at the Foreign Office. But Mr Cleverly needs to quickly diverge from his predecessor.
Mr Cameron’s return from the political wilderness took observers by surprise but he has the experience that is greatly needed by the Government, especially when it comes to the global stage.
However, his presence alone will not change the image of the Tory Party. There needs to be a clear break from populism and a doubling down on the real challenges of the day.