Sajid Javid’s discourtesy over four month non-response to social care letter is deplorable – The Yorkshire Post says

That Boris Johnson has begun to unveil proposals is thanks, in no small part, to Mr Padgham, the owner of a Scarborough care home, holding Ministers to account with his regular columns, and letters, in this newspaper.
What is discourteous and deplorable is the reluctance of Ministers and officials to engage with Mr Padgham who recently featured on a compelling fly-on-the-wall BBC1 documentary presented by Ed Balls, a former Shadow Chancellor.
Though it became standard for Matt Hancock, as Health Secretary, to ignore correspondence, however constructive, it is disappointing that his successor Sajid Javid is doing likewise. Four months for a non-response which also ignored the staffing crisis in social care is not on. Consider this an official warning, Mr Javid.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.