Saltaire and its UNESCO world heritage legacy – The Yorkshire Post says

IN every respect, Saltaire was a world heritage site long before Salts Mill was bestowed this special status by UNESCO exactly 20 years ago.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 11:39 am
Updated Thursday, 13th May 2021, 2:05 pm

What this award did do, however, was raise public awareness still further about the textile mills, founded by Titus Salt and James Roberts, and the enduring importance of their philanthropy to the area’s social history.

An enduring story which also charts the importance of the relationship between employers and employees, this is made possible by the conservation and preservation of these magnificent buildings, including the David Hockney gallery, as they prepare to welcome back visitors in this landmark year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More importantly, the Saltaire of today shows how West Riding’s former mills, and comparable structures, can enjoy a totally new lease of life if there’s a vision, and plan, for their future use.

saltaire became an UNESO World Heritage Site 20 years ago.

As is so often the case, the keys to future prosperity can be found in the past.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.