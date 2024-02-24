Serious questions need to be asked about the cavity wall insulation claims scandal

The first question that needs to be asked is how unethical insulation firms were able to dupe households into allowing them to carry out work on their homes, while claiming that the work was backed by Government funding. Often this work was not even required.

The Government should be looking at strengthening oversight of this sector whether that is through a taskforce or by giving Trading Standards tougher powers to clamp down on these companies.

An indepth probe is also needed into the advice that was given to households before they allowed for a legal claim to be made on their behalf.

Jamil Zafar, from Halifax, is a victim of the cavity wall insulation scandal. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

What makes this scandal particularly grim is the fact that it was the most vulnerable that were targeted with people approached because they were eligible for the cavity wall insulation schemes often on the basis they were getting some form of welfare support. Those that have been impacted by this scandal are now living in abject fear as they face down the barrel of financial ruin.

When one of the victims’ sons says “I don't want to end up homeless,” in a heart-rending manner, it should be an eye-opener for Government Ministers to take swift action and launch an investigation.