Serious questions need to be asked around safety of politicians - The Yorkshire Post says

The disruption of Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party Conference by a protester raises serious questions about the welfare of politicians in this country. At what point are lessons going to be learnt from the past?

Yorkshire is all too aware of the devastating consequence of those with bad intentions getting close to elected representatives. The murder of Jo Cox shocked the region to its core. And it was just under two years ago that Sir David Amess was murdered.

Everyone has the right to protest. It is a fundamental bedrock of our democracy. However, invading the personal space of a politician and putting your hands on them is not acceptable in any circumstances.

If this sort of behaviour continues, there’s a real danger that MPs will require round the clock protection. This would only serve to detach them further from the public and feed further apathy in our political system.

A protester throws glitter over and disrupts Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

As for the heckler who tipped glitter over the Leader of the Opposition and grabbed him just as he was about to begin his set-piece speech, whatever issue he was seeking to highlight has been overlooked.

Events such as this only result in alienating people to the protester’s cause. As we saw when the Prime Minister’s home in North Yorkshire was targeted by climate protests.

Questions will rightly be asked about future conferences and how secure they are for all parties. No one should have been allowed to invade the stage like the incident at the Labour Party Conference.