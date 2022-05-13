Shameful scale of partygate continues to be revealed - The Yorkshire Post says

Around 50 more fines have been issued by police investigating possible lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street and across Whitehall, it has been reported, bringing the number of fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to more than 100.

Of course we already know Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were hit with FPNs in April over a birthday party held for the Prime Minister in the Cabinet Room in No 10 in June 2020.

Mr Johnson suffered the ignominious humiliation – if he is capable of feeling that – of becoming the first PM in UK history to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

It “did not occur” to him the gathering to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of his own coronavirus rules, but “now humbly accepts” he breached them.

It might occur to him that more embarrassment is to come as he is alleged to have been at six of the 12 events being examined by police – and might yet be truly humbled.

However, he has failed to offer his resignation while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could give his own if punished at the end of a police investigation into so-called ‘beergate’.

As TYP has stressed at every stage of this scandal, the contrast of those in Government gathering to let loose –breaking their own laws – while people died around them is a grotesque betrayal.

And at every stage we have also included the number of people who have died with Covid-19: that is now 193,713, where it has been referenced on the deceased’s death certificate.