Sheffield's fitting tribute to the Harry Hampton, the Harry Kane of 1905 FA Cup final - The Yorkshire Post says

Football Memorabilia auction at Sheffield Gallery Auction House.Rob Lea is pictured looking at a match card from the 1905 FA Cup Final between Aston Vlla and Newcastle. PIcture: Simon Hulme.

And so it is entirely fitting that our county should be the place where homage is paid to a hero of that global game, Harry Hampton, the star of the 1905 FA Cup final.

His two goals in front of 101,000 people at the Crystal Palace ground won the cup for Aston Villa, who beat Newcastle United, and set him on course for an England career. But his is a story of glory on the pitch and bravery off it, fighting for his country in the First World War, and being gassed during the ferocious Battle of the Somme in 1916.

When a rare match card from the final is auctioned in Sheffield on Thursday, memories of “Happy Harry”, as he was affectionately known, will be revived.

And that will serve as a salute both to a player who gave his all in sport and war, and to the game that Yorkshire gave as a gift to the world.