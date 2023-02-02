Shell profits a world away from the cold harsh realities for families - The Yorkshire Post says

Oil and gas company Shell occupies a different world to the mortals shivering in their homes. Profits at the business hit $39.9bn (£32.2bn) in 2022, double its total from the previous year and the highest in its 115-year history.

It is clear that Shell is profiting from the war in Ukraine. Surely, shareholders and executives at the firm must feel a hint of guilt at cashing in while ordinary people here in the UK, where it is headquartered, and across the world suffer.

Pensioners are having to ration the heating that they use. Families have had to turn off the lights.

Shell paid $134m in UK windfall tax in 2022 and is expected to pay more than $500m in 2023. While the oil and gas giant only derives around 5 per cent of its revenue from the UK, the rest coming through other tax jurisdictions, it paid more to its shareholders than it spent on renewable investments.

No right minded person begrudges businesses making profit and paying dividends. But there are times when a responsible approach is needed.

Shell could learn a lesson or two from the army of SMEs who put the communities that they live and work in at the forefront of their actions.

Ironically, these small businesses have also been feeling the bitter impact of energy price rises.

The backdrop to its profits could not be more contrasting. The results come at the same time as Britain, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, is seeing warm banks crop up in towns and villages - often occupied by elderly people struggling to keep warm.