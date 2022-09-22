Shifting goalposts on fracking show why it's a bad idea - The Yorkshire Post says

But what is even more alarming than the Government’s lifting of the moratorium on shale gas exploration is the attempt to move the goalposts when it comes to the level of seismic activity that is acceptable while fracking.

Previously a tremor over a 0.5 magnitude would have seen activity being paused but now the energy minister Jacob Rees-Moggs is claiming that the level is too low.

With the British Geological Survey saying that there is still a limited understanding of the impacts of drilling, there are serious questions over the decision to lift the ban on fracking.

A file picture of anti fracking campaigners in Kirby Misperton. PIC: Richard Ponter

It will be of particular concern for communities in our region with huge parts of Yorkshire potentially being opened up to fracking as exploration licences have been issued for the majority of South Yorkshire and East Riding, as well as large parts of North Yorkshire, and some of West Yorkshire.

Beyond the tremors, there is also the risk of potential contamination of groundwater. If anything this summer has taught us, it’s that we need to look after this precious resource.

Tackling the energy crisis is of great importance but given that energy from fracking won’t come on stream for a while and gas is sold on the international market, lifting the ban does not make sense.

Even Chris Cornelius, the geologist who founded Cuadrilla, says that fracking won’t work in the UK and that this is a mere political gesture.