Smart motorways U-turn is welcome – The Yorkshire Post says

The Cabinet minister does deserve credit for listening to the pleas of those families mourning loved ones who have been killed on these roads as well as the overtures of the Transport Select Committee and this newspaper.
It is also paramount that work to improve safety on existing ‘‘smart motorways’’, such as the provision of more emergency laybys and effective technology to detect stationary vehicles, is accelerated.
What Mr Shapps now needs to make clear is that all future decisions on ‘‘all lane running’’ stretches of motorway will be based on a ‘‘safety first’’ approach – and that the work of National Highways is far more transparent. If this had happened, many accidents could have been prevented and lives saved.
