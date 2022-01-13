Smart motorways U-turn is welcome – The Yorkshire Post says

The rollout of smart motorways has been paused by Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary.

The Cabinet minister does deserve credit for listening to the pleas of those families mourning loved ones who have been killed on these roads as well as the overtures of the Transport Select Committee and this newspaper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also paramount that work to improve safety on existing ‘‘smart motorways’’, such as the provision of more emergency laybys and effective technology to detect stationary vehicles, is accelerated.

The rollout of smart motorways has been paused by Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary.

What Mr Shapps now needs to make clear is that all future decisions on ‘‘all lane running’’ stretches of motorway will be based on a ‘‘safety first’’ approach – and that the work of National Highways is far more transparent. If this had happened, many accidents could have been prevented and lives saved.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.