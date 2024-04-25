For too long politicians have been fixated with being seen to be throwing money at the NHS, when the crisis in social care is a large part of the reason for underlying issues in the health service.

This comes down to public perception with social care not being on the same footing as the NHS.

As the general election approaches, it will be evident why politicians suffer from short-termism. Their main aim being to ensure electoral success.

However, to leave behind a true lasting legacy, they will be required to think past five year election cycles and look beyond party lines.

The care sector says it has endured a decade of disappointment and that the Care Act 2014, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, has failed to deliver on the optimism that many in the sector felt at the time.

Political consensus needs to be reached on how the social care needs in this country are met.

Research published in November by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) showed there were almost half a million people waiting for care or to have their needs assessed. This is not acceptable.

The problem is the situation is only likely to deteriorate further with the nation facing an ageing population.

The time for lip service on social care is over. Genuine reform of the sector that ensures carers are paid commensurate to the importance of the work that they do and provided a proper career structure is needed.