‘Spread betting’ gamble is hurting tourism providers – The Yorkshire Post says

The latest is a surge of last-minute cancellations attributable to the selfishness of the individuals concerned rather than any health reasons which would justify a precautionary approach.

Put simply, families are booking multiple holidays – tourism ‘spread betting’ – and, because most locations have chosen to waive cancellation fees, only deciding their destination at the very last minute once travel rules – and their own circumstances – are clearer.

Yet, while those concerned may think they’re being clever, it is no consolation to those hotels, guest houses and B&Bs suddenly left with empty rooms.

As such, our request is a simple one this weekend – do not hedge your bets and book multiple breaks, only to take one, and, please, only cancel as a very last resort. Livelihoods are at stake.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

1. Scarborough remains one of Britain's most popular coastal resorts. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers Buy photo