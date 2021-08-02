Starting HS2 eastern leg construction from Leeds deserves consideration - The Yorkshire Post says

Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, backs the idea of HS2 eastern leg construction starting in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has repeatedly been clear about the Government’s ambition to bring HS2 up to Leeds, saying in May that the Government is “going to complete HS2 and include HS2 on the eastern leg to Leeds”, with the only outstanding question being how that is better integrated with other proposals like Northern Powerhouse Rail.

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership has now lent its weight to the calls for the HS2 construction process on the eastern leg to start from Leeds and work its way south – rather than the opposite approach which is currently the policy.

This would have the benefit of allowing faster services between Leeds and Sheffield even if it means the wait for the full HS2 route has to go on.

Mr Shapps has previously said he agrees HS2 construction should have started in the North but argued that any change to the plans would be too expensive; a factor that requires serious consideration given HS2’s already-spiralling costs.

But there is no doubt that the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan, which is considering exactly how HS2 can tie in with other schemes like Northern Powerhouse Rail, should assess whether the change – which would have both symbolic and practical benefits – is feasible.