Storm Arwen’s reminder about winter key workers as power supplies disrupted in blizzards – The Yorkshire Post says

Snow covers fields and hills surround St Mary The Virgin Church in the Arkengarthdale, North Yorkshire, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

These public servants, and all those volunteers who gave up their time to assist, should never be taken for granted. From council gritting crews to those restoring electricity supplies, they’re key workers deserving the same respect afforded to NHS and frontline staff during the Covid pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this newspaper has just one small quibble. The failure, for whatever reason, of councils like Leeds to clear pavements of leaves that had fallen in recent weeks does create, in turn, even more treacherous underfoot conditions for pedestrians, thereby putting public safety at greater risk at a time when hospitals and 999 ambulance crews are already stretched to the limit.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.