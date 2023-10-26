It’s been an exciting time for universities across Yorkshire. As we waited for this year’s freshers and returning students to arrive on campus – one of my favourite times of the year – we've also been waiting for a very special announcement that only comes once every four years.

It follows a spate of university rankings in September and is an independent assessment that rates teaching, learning and student outcomes at undergraduate level as being bronze, silver or gold by focusing on student satisfaction, retention rates and graduate employment.

The Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) is a national scheme run by the Office for Students (OfS) that aims to encourage higher education providers to improve and deliver excellence in the areas about which students care the most: teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes from their studies. These positive outcomes relate to the extent to which students succeed in and beyond their studies, and the educational gains delivered for students.

For universities in our region, and indeed across the UK, these awards recognise that we are taking a progressive, innovative approach to education, including teaching that draws upon state-of-the art research, providing an outstanding student experience, and the creation of dynamic partnerships, which are the signature of universities that are delivering the best possible outcomes for their students. Our students benefit the most when they can engage with businesses, charities and government agencies during their studies.

Professor Dave Petley is the vice-chancellor at the University of Hull.

It’s no secret: I’m absolutely delighted that here at the University of Hull we’ve been recognised as ranking with the best. A Gold rating – the highest award possible for student experience and student outcomes and a clear signal of excellence – will be celebrated on campus and beyond with students, staff and the local community sharing in our University’s success at a national level.

You may be wondering what Hull did differently to receive this accolade – and the answer is, actually, quite a lot. Firstly, we’ve used feedback from our students to drive transformation of our approach to teaching, and to enhance our academic and pastoral support, empowering them to achieve their own personal and professional success. Our education is a partnership between the students and ourselves in which we both take responsibility for getting the best outcome for each and every learner. We’ve worked hard to ensure that our students are engaged with developments at the cutting edge of research, practice and scholarship. The TEF panel has recognised this.

Since joining the University of Hull a little over a year ago, I’ve often remarked that the University is rather a hidden gem, a well-kept secret. I am certain that our Gold TEF award confirms we’re on a new, positive, trajectory and that this new – and undeniably exciting phase – will attract the attention of applicants, researchers and the HE sector as a whole.

Students, staff and our many partners have given me a wonderful welcome to Hull. Everyone told me it’s a friendly university, with a real community feel on campus. That’s absolutely true.

Our staff give so much of themselves – working above and beyond – and that’s why we are Gold. It is both thanks to the dedication of our staff and the application of our amazing students that we are celebrating this outstanding result.