Suella Braverman has Rishi Sunak in a checkmate - The Yorkshire Post says
People are rushing to demand that the PM sack the Home Secretary after she caused another controversy with an incendiary op-ed.
But the reality is that it is checkmate to Ms Braverman in the game of Westminster politics.
If Mr Sunak sacks her, he loses control of his party. If he lets her continue as Home Secretary, then the Government continues to be undermined.
In political terms, the Home Secretary has played a great hand. However, in the real world she has caused offence in Northern Ireland and undermined the police.
A Home Secretary should be doing all they can to ease tensions in such a febrile atmosphere, not sow further division.
It is a cynical ploy to further her chances of becoming the next leader of the Tory Party. This is clearly Ms Braverman making a pitch to the right of her party, regardless of the consequences for ordinary people.
The Prime Minister’s inaction in the face of the Home Secretary repeatedly undermining him and his Government, highlights the weakness at the heart of his leadership.
Her latest comments also weaken the Met’s authority at a time when it is needed the most. Forces have to police by consent and by stoking division and accusing them of being biased, this fundamental principle is undermined.