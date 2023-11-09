All Sections
Suella Braverman has Rishi Sunak in a checkmate - The Yorkshire Post says

There is that old phrase ‘keep your friends close and your enemies closer’ and that may well be the case in the world of Westminster politics. Especially in the case of Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s inability to censor his Home Secretary.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT

People are rushing to demand that the PM sack the Home Secretary after she caused another controversy with an incendiary op-ed.

But the reality is that it is checkmate to Ms Braverman in the game of Westminster politics.

If Mr Sunak sacks her, he loses control of his party. If he lets her continue as Home Secretary, then the Government continues to be undermined.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to the north eastern Greek border with Turkey in Alexandroupolis. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireHome Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to the north eastern Greek border with Turkey in Alexandroupolis. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
In political terms, the Home Secretary has played a great hand. However, in the real world she has caused offence in Northern Ireland and undermined the police.

A Home Secretary should be doing all they can to ease tensions in such a febrile atmosphere, not sow further division.

It is a cynical ploy to further her chances of becoming the next leader of the Tory Party. This is clearly Ms Braverman making a pitch to the right of her party, regardless of the consequences for ordinary people.

The Prime Minister’s inaction in the face of the Home Secretary repeatedly undermining him and his Government, highlights the weakness at the heart of his leadership.

Her latest comments also weaken the Met’s authority at a time when it is needed the most. Forces have to police by consent and by stoking division and accusing them of being biased, this fundamental principle is undermined.

