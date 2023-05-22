Suella Braverman has undermined the PM and should resign - The Yorkshire Post says

Suella Braverman should resign following revelations that she tried to arrange for a private speed awareness course.

Even if she is not found to have breached the Ministerial Code, it still creates an unnecessary distraction for the Prime Minister.

Her behaviour strikes of the continuation of the lack of probity the government suffered from during Boris Johnson’s time as premier.

The Government has long cited issues such as the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine as making it difficult to implement policies. Surely, the Home Secretary’s actions also distract from the messages the Government wants to deliver.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaking during the National Conservatism Conference at the Emmanuel Centre, central London. PIC: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Worse still, it undermines what PM Rishi Sunak is trying to do, which is to win back the trust of voters.

Especially as he promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability” at every level of Government on the first day that he stood on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street last year as PM.

Recent local election results show that the Tory Party is not trusted by the public. A Home Secretary who treats one of the great offices of state as her own private fiefdom won’t sit well with the majority of mainstream voters.

While many, including well known public figures, get caught speeding, it is still embarrassing for the Home Secretary, as she is responsible for upholding law and order.

But she just made matters worse by allowing aides to deny that she had ever been caught speeding.