Suella Braverman right to seek to stop migrants coming over on dinghies - Yorkshire Post Letters

How do penniless people finance expensive journeys of migration to another country? 300 years ago, penniless Britons became indentured servants of merchants and gentlemen to pay their way to the New World.

Today young Albanian men and women are making equivalent arrangements with brutal gangsters.

All of this makes the fact that over 10,000 young Albanian males have crossed the Channel in dinghies this year very concerning.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman. PIC: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

No doubt most of those young men have not thought through their deals with the devil, but that doesn’t detract from the fact that they will end up involved in organised crime, whether growing cannabis, as thugs, or in some other illegal activity.

Many of the female migrants face a worse fate of modern slavery in the sex trade.

A moment’s thought would tell you that we cannot legalise this vast movement of people to the UK, because the demand is effectively infinite, and because our infrastructure and public services are failing to cope with the people already living here.