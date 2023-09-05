During any moment of crisis, it would be understandable if those tackling it ask for the benefit of the doubt. But the suggestion by Schools Minister Nick Gibb that the Government’s response to the crumbling concrete crisis has been “world-leading” is laughable at best.

More than 100 schools in England have been either fully or partially closed just before the start of term due to the risk posed by collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

It’s one thing identifying the presence of Raac and another ensuring it is dealt with in a timely manner so as to avoid disruption to the education of pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First and foremost, safety should be the number one priority. No child should be sent into an environment where they could come to serious harm. And it is clear that Raac poses a threat to their safety.

A taped off section inside Parks Primary School in Leicester which has been impacted by the sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

The Department for Education (DfE) is clearly under pressure to rectify this and while the Government will plead that this is a long-standing issue, it is one that has come to a head under its watch.

But the response of Ministers at the DfE highlights the hubris that is at the heart of Government, in the face of mounting failures.

That was never more evident than when Education Secretary Gillian Keegan complained that no was acknowledging what a good job she was doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad