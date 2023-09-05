Suggestion that Government response to crumbling school buildings has been ‘world-leading’ is laughable - The Yorkshire Post says
More than 100 schools in England have been either fully or partially closed just before the start of term due to the risk posed by collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
It’s one thing identifying the presence of Raac and another ensuring it is dealt with in a timely manner so as to avoid disruption to the education of pupils.
First and foremost, safety should be the number one priority. No child should be sent into an environment where they could come to serious harm. And it is clear that Raac poses a threat to their safety.
The Department for Education (DfE) is clearly under pressure to rectify this and while the Government will plead that this is a long-standing issue, it is one that has come to a head under its watch.
But the response of Ministers at the DfE highlights the hubris that is at the heart of Government, in the face of mounting failures.
That was never more evident than when Education Secretary Gillian Keegan complained that no was acknowledging what a good job she was doing.
The Government should have proactively been tackling this issue several years ago after a concrete block fell from the ceiling of a school in Kent in 2018. It has been too slow to react. No one in Government can say that this issue has come as a surprise when it has been raised over 180 times in Parliament since last summer.