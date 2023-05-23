Support needed from food manufacturers to tackle cost of living crisis - The Yorkshire Post says

It is only right that questions are asked of food manufacturers as to what they can do to support consumers who are facing skyrocketing food prices.

Warnings that food prices are set to overtake energy bills as the “epicentre” of the cost-of-living crisis show that the Government needs to work with food manufacturers to bring down costs for ordinary people. Last week, the Resolution Foundation said that food prices would continue to rise even as energy costs are set to fall, having already increased by 19.1 per cent in the year to March.

While profiteering in the grocery sector by large firms in particular needs to be curbed, the most efficient way to bring down food prices is to support British growers as much as possible.

That is why the country needs a robust food strategy that supports British farmers. Many of them have been struggling with sky high fuel prices. They also face increasing labour costs.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is asking food manufacturers to do what they can to support consumers amid skyrocketing food prices. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

There are also ways for the industry to help consumers by making it easier for them to understand pricing. Too often supermarkets in particular have complex unit pricing for items on their shelves. They must be urged to simplify their approach to pricing. Especially for elderly customers who find it difficult to decipher the small print.

Complex loyalty schemes are also often difficult for elderly people to understand and get access to with many schemes now running digitally. Quite often, shoppers can end up being penalised as a result with a huge difference in the price that loyalty card holders pay and the price on the shelves.