Survey by Which? shows Doncaster Sheffield Airport's value to passengers - The Yorkshire Post says

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under threat of closure.

That is why it is a testament to the staff at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) that it has been named best airport in the country by consumer champion Which?

This is despite the fact that the airport is set to close in a few days time after the current owners Peel Group decided it was no longer commercially viable.

The owners have been set on closing DSA despite pleas from political leaders to keep it open with Peel eyeing the land for potential development.

DSA got a customer satisfaction score of 85 per cent in the Which? survey, beating similar sized airports such as John Lennon and Exeter, with travellers praising the airport’s ‘fantastic, helpful staff’ and ‘faultless service’ and awarding its employees five stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also scooped five star ratings for queues through security and at baggage reclaim, as well as for seating and toilet facilities.

In fact, the only areas where it really flagged was in the range of shops and the price of goods.

This is yet further evidence of the short-sighted nature of pulling the plug on the airport. And it will be the workers, who provide such a good service, that will be the ones who miss out immediately.

While in the long-run it will be the region that misses out, if the closure does go ahead, as the potential of DSA has never been realised.

Advertisement Hide Ad