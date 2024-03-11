Swift action needed as Yorkshire contains the highest proportion of unfit homes in England

Yorkshire contains the highest proportion of unfit homes in England with tenants in the region almost twice as likely than the national average to live in housing conditions that do not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Tenants in Yorkshire face the worst rates of damp and mould in the country with 23.2 per cent of private rented homes in the region containing damp and mould compared to nine per cent overall.

This is frankly shocking and unacceptable. To stand idly would not only be morally wrong but also dangerous as damp and mould can cause respiratory issues and lead to poor mental health. Often it is the most vulnerable in society who are suffering.

A general view of rooftops of houses. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has rightly looked to strengthen laws to ensure landlords tackle hazards quickly but the Government’s attempts to ensure everyone lives in a safe home could be undermined by the funding crisis in local government. Councils in England face a funding gap of £4bn over the next two years meaning areas such as housing enforcement are at risk of underinvestment.

The Government needs to ensure that all councils are equipped with the proper resources so that they can ensure that housing conditions are decent.

Poor living conditions also impact the economy with more people off work sick. Children’s education is also adversely impacted, reducing their life chances.