Swimmer James Wilby’s tears for NHS mum show what Olympics mean – The Yorkshire Post says

The 27-year-old breaststroke star broke down in tears as he spoke about his admiration for his mother, role model and heroine – and all that she, and her NHS colleagues, have been doing during the Covid pandemic.
And while he was disappointed that he couldn’t make her more proud, Wilby – and his Team GB colleagues – should be reassured that the example they’re setting in Japan, both in victory and defeat, is a great source of strength.
From Wilby being left in awestruck by the NHS to rowing supermum Helen Glover’s uplifting message to her three young children after a fourth-place finish – “trying and failing is no problem as long as you try” – there’s still much to admire about this special team of Olympians and their values.
