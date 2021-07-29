Swimmer James Wilby’s tears for NHS mum show what Olympics mean – The Yorkshire Post says

NO ONE will fail to have been deeply moved by swimmer James Wilby’s emotional TV interview and touching tribute to his mother Fiona, a NHS nurse in York, after narrowly failing to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thursday, 29th July 2021, 6:34 am
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:34 pm
York swimmer James Wilby in action at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old breaststroke star broke down in tears as he spoke about his admiration for his mother, role model and heroine – and all that she, and her NHS colleagues, have been doing during the Covid pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics: City of York swimmer James Wilby breaks down in tears after final disapointment

And while he was disappointed that he couldn’t make her more proud, Wilby – and his Team GB colleagues – should be reassured that the example they’re setting in Japan, both in victory and defeat, is a great source of strength.

Great Britain's James Wilby in action during the Men's 200m Breaststroke final during the Swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the sixth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

From Wilby being left in awestruck by the NHS to rowing supermum Helen Glover’s uplifting message to her three young children after a fourth-place finish – “trying and failing is no problem as long as you try” – there’s still much to admire about this special team of Olympians and their values.

