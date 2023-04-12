Symbolic visit of Biden highlights need to end Stormont stalemate - The Yorkshire Post says

It is a testament to the leadership of both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, that the Windsor Framework has been agreed.
Brexit should not be allowed to derail all the work that has gone into bringing peace in the region.
And the President of the United States was right to praise the Windsor Framework for showing a way forward following several years of deadlock in Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit.
“The Windsor Framework addresses the practical realities of Brexit and it is an essential step to ensuring the hard-earned peace and progress of the Good Friday agreement that they are preserved and strengthened,” Mr Biden said.
However, there is still a lot of work to be done and power-sharing at Stormont has to be restored.
As Mr Biden says “an effective, devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together” would help draw “even greater opportunity” to the region.
The economy finds itself in choppy waters currently and to continue to fight the old battles of Brexit will do little good in navigating the challenges ahead. That is something that Conservative rebels and DUP need to keep in mind and do what is right by the people of Northern Ireland and indeed wider Britain.