Symbolic visit of Biden highlights need to end Stormont stalemate - The Yorkshire Post says

The visit of President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland is hugely symbolic amidst a turbulent few years that have threatened to derail the peace process across the Irish sea.

It is a testament to the leadership of both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, that the Windsor Framework has been agreed.

Brexit should not be allowed to derail all the work that has gone into bringing peace in the region.

And the President of the United States was right to praise the Windsor Framework for showing a way forward following several years of deadlock in Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit.

US President Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“The Windsor Framework addresses the practical realities of Brexit and it is an essential step to ensuring the hard-earned peace and progress of the Good Friday agreement that they are preserved and strengthened,” Mr Biden said.

However, there is still a lot of work to be done and power-sharing at Stormont has to be restored.

As Mr Biden says “an effective, devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together” would help draw “even greater opportunity” to the region.

