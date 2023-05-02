Tax loopholes for oil and gas companies need to be closed - The Yorkshire Post says

Oil giant BP registered profit of around £4bn between January and March and the fact that this was around £560m more than analysts who follow the oil major thought it would make shows just how much energy firms have benefited from the cost of living crisis.

This isn’t the consequence of pioneering business acumen. Rather it is simply a by-product of the bleak situation faced by many ordinary people.

Never has there been a greater chasm between the day-to-day lives of people struggling on the breadline and the oil giants raking in eye-watering profits.

While the Government maintains that loopholes allowing companies to write down tax on the profits they make in the North Sea are needed to encourage investment, the fact that the burden is being shouldered by ordinary taxpayers raises questions over this approach.

BP's profit was more than half a billion pounds more than expected in the first three months of the year as the business continued to benefit from elevated energy prices. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Now is not the time to be cutting slack to those who make huge profits off the backs of people.

The argument that tightening taxes, closing loopholes and indeed increasing windfall taxes would see them pare back on investment does not hold weight when so many people are facing more and more financial hardship as a result of rising energy costs.

Legislation needs to be on the side of the people and not oil giants, now more than ever.

