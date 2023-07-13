Teachers' ballot shows scale of discord over pay and working conditions - The Yorkshire Post says

The teaching profession holds the key to not only academic attainment for young pupils but also the economic future of this country.

The race is on as countries across the globe look to catch up following widespread disruption caused by the pandemic.

That is why the Government needs to get serious in its negotiations with teachers and bring to an end strike action that is taking place across the profession.

When nearly nine out of 10 teacher members of the NASUWT union who voted in its ballot backed strike action, the scale of the sentiment is laid bare.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) on the picket line last week. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

It sends a strong message to the Education Secretary that teachers are simply fed up with being undervalued and overworked.

The fact that it is the largest mandate for industrial action by the NASUWT in over a decade and exceeds union ballot thresholds suggests that this isn’t a fleeting problem that can be brushed under the carpet.

As a country, Britain should be looking forwards. Those pupils that have had their education disrupted by Covid should have already been provided with the support to catch up.

Instead industrial action risks further disrupting their education and puts their future in jeopardy.

Already schools in England have faced eight days of walkouts by members of the National Education Union (NEU) since February, with many schools forced to either fully close or restrict access to certain groups of pupils.

The Government’s pay offer has been rejected by all four education unions involved in the dispute.