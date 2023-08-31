Teachers bringing in food for hungry pupils highlights failure of the state - The Yorkshire Post says

Teachers should be focusing on teaching with their main priority being getting the best out of students so that they can either go onto further studies or enter the world of work.

However, some teachers are now having to play an increasing role when it comes to the welfare of their students with one in four teachers bringing in food for children during the summer term because of concerns.

First and foremost, no child should be going to school hungry. It affects their ability to learn and develop.

Likewise there is also a bed poverty problem in some of the most deprived areas of the country with children not getting a decent night’s sleep, once again affecting them in the classroom.

The fact that teachers are willing to step in and essentially do what should be the job of the state is to be lauded. It shows that for many in the profession it genuinely is a vocation.

But it also highlights a failure of the state to protect the most vulnerable at a time of grave crisis.

And the research by the charity FareShare shows that there is a growing divide between those in the most deprived areas and those in more affluent areas of the country.

Schools are having to make tough decisions as a result of the cost of living crisis with many having to move from providing breakfast clubs during term time to passing on food to parents through food banks and other support services.

The Government should be making this issue a top priority when Parliament returns next week and children return to school.