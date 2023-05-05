All Sections
Terry Fox's position as Sheffield Council leader is untenable - The Yorkshire Post says

The position of Terry Fox as leader of Sheffield City Council has long been untenable but it is now evident that he lacks the confidence of his own party.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Labour Party has turned its attention to tackling failing Labour-led councils and has come to realise what many people in Sheffield already know.

The Sheffield Trees Scandal, in which Mr Fox was a central figure, showed just how out of touch the council was with the concerns of the people of the city. And instead of correcting course, it doubled down and vilified people who were right to protest the wanton destruction of what is known as the outdoor city.

Senior councillor Bryan Lodge, another key figure in the Sheffield Trees Scandal, resigned earlier this year and so should Mr Fox.

Most Popular
Campaigners were right to protest against the felling of trees in Sheffield.Campaigners were right to protest against the felling of trees in Sheffield.
Sir Mark Lowcock produced a 100,000 word report setting out the multiple failings that led to the Sheffield tree-felling scandal unfolding.

The damning report laid bare widespread failings by the council. Failings that led to ugly scenes of elderly protestors being forcibly removed and being treated like criminals.

Sheffield needs to go through a process of reconciliation. And the conciliatory tone adopted by Kate Josephs, chief executive of the council, is hugely welcome. But this reconciliation cannot be effective in the absence of accountability.

The tree-felling programme was a clear indication that the Labour-led council was out of touch. Instead of engaging with the concerns of the people it represents, the council ran roughshod over them.

Whatever the makeup of Sheffield Council, councillors need to learn lessons from this sorry episode.

