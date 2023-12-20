The challenge of helping recovering addicts is the need for continued support - Jonathan Edgeley

I am a recovering addict/alcoholic with nine years of continued sobriety. However, 18/7/2014 was the date of my second surrender. My first attempt at recovery was in 2006 when my father had decided that I needed serious help; the realisation that the countless failed attempts to get clean and sober on my own were not the solution, but a tactical play to continue my addiction under the guise of trying to get well.

My life had shrunk, I had lost my driving licence, countless jobs and had found myself in a continual loop of drinking and using cocaine alone. The social aspects of my life had completely disappeared. I had a handful of fair-weather friends who had nothing left to offer me other than repetitive and nonsensical conversations that centred around untouchable dreams and get rich schemes.

Over the years I have been in recovery I have seen many people go through the revolving doors of rehabs with varying levels of sobriety success. What I mean by success, is staying sober for longer than a matter of weeks or months before having to return for another stint in rehab. What struck me was the lack of aftercare to support, which I feel is probably the most important aspect of recovery – the transition from rehab back into work, family, parenting, education and society at large.

This was to be the eureka moment that would spark the creation of Eleven Recovery. My vision was to provide a longer-term programme that would offer detoxification and intensive treatment, followed by a seamless continuum of care. Hence our motto; ‘get sober, stay sober’. This model would offer a robust framework for navigating the real world with dignity, grace and more importantly sobriety.

Jonathan Edgeley is CEO and founder of Eleven Recovery.

Opening a treatment service in my home town of Sheffield has always been high on my priority list. Sheffield is an under-serviced city for recovery that has previously relied heavily on council and local authority services.

Whilst they provide a level of service, it is geared up to support a particular demographic where the waiting lists are long and the threshold to access services is particularly high, which excludes those with lower dependency, risk levels or who can self-pay.

Eleven Recovery drastically reduces waiting times and can usually assess and admit a guest within 24-72 hours. Our model bridges the gap between clinical and therapeutic services, uniquely blending psychiatry with psychology and interlacing medication and breathwork with cold water therapy. Our programme is underpinned by a robust 12 step treatment model, which provides a framework for long term recovery and mental stability.

We opened in November 2023 and are already beginning to see how our programme is positively affecting the lives of our clients and their families.

We intend to reduce NHS waiting times in Sheffield and remove the barrier so that people can access a responsive treatment service.

As we begin to understand the magnitude of the strain on the NHS, the extensive waiting times and the effect the cost of living crisis is having on those desperate for treatment we look towards technology to provide affordable online treatment and psychological services. Our roadmap for service development will include DAYHAB (day care treatment) and Digital Services with a national reach.