The Chancellor faces an unenviable task of setting a budget that is responsible but delivers growth

And despite the Prime Minister’s claims that the UK economy is getting “on the right track”, households up and down the country have only seen their situations worsen over the past few years and times are only likely to get tougher.

The crisis in local government funding highlights just how communities are being hit by the worsening economic conditions. The NHS is also in a perennial state of crisis.

The Chancellor’s promises of a “prudent and responsible Budget for long-term growth, tackling inflation, more investment, more jobs and that path to lower taxation as and when we can afford that” is to be welcomed. Especially after the chaos caused by the Liz Truss administration.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. PIC: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

It remains to be seen whether the Conservative Government will resist the urge to cut taxes as it desperately scrambles to salvage what support it has left ahead of the next general election.

The public will take a dim view of fiscally irresponsible behaviour, therefore the Chancellor must be careful not to take a scorched earth approach and make pledges that don’t work long-term.

Lets not forget, it took Labour a long time to recover from the note left by Liam Byrne, chief secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown, which said ‘I’m afraid there’s no money’. The damage that was done to Labour when it comes to handling the economy still reverberates to this day. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is understandably cautious.