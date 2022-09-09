The Conservative party has stolen a march on diversity and new Cabinet appointments show this - Bill Carmichael

First of all we now have our third woman Prime Minister, an indication that although there may be more work to do, there has been real progress towards equality between men and women.

But it was when Liz Truss’s new Cabinet team took their places on the government front bench for the first time, just before Prime Minister’s Question Time, that provided the most striking images.

The number of black and brown faces on that front bench demonstrated that we now have the most diverse Cabinet in British history. For the first time ever, none of the top four jobs in government – Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary – is held by a white male.

It is probably the most diverse top political team in the Western World, and in terms of representation of ethnic minorities at the top of politics, we are certainly streets ahead of any country in the European Union.

Even more remarkable in my view is that this is barely even talked about amongst the public. It is just accepted as normal with a shrug of the shoulders. This is clear evidence that the UK is one of the most tolerant and least racist societies on the planet.

Labour may endlessly chunter on about inclusion and diversity, but it is the supposedly reactionary Conservatives who have made those abstract notions a reality. And it has achieved this not through artificial quotas, but simply by nurturing talent and encouraging ambitious young politicians of all backgrounds to aim high.

Members of the new Cabinet are there entirely on merit, and not because they demanded special favours because of their ethnicity or gender.

It is important to note that this has not happened by accident, but as a result of deliberate policy. David Cameron, Prime Minister a decade ago, made it part of his mission to get more ethnic minority candidates into safe Conservative seats.

The result has been an extraordinary blossoming of talent, and regardless of your politics it is surely a good thing for the UK when able individuals such as Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman, who could all earn a lot more money in other fields, offer instead to serve their country.

Even the Labour MP, David Lammy, praised the make-up of Truss’s Cabinet adding: “It is not a partisan issue at all, it goes to the heart of the country we want to be.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Some people have pointed out that many in the Cabinet are still wealthy individuals from relatively privileged backgrounds. For example, the new Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and the Home Secretary, Ms Braverman, were all privately educated.

This is a fair point, but at least ethnic minority children can look at the very top of politics and see themselves represented. There should be no barrier to talent whatever the colour of your skin. And if we can get more working class representation at Cabinet level too, that would be even better.

When Miss Truss finally got to her feet to answer her first question as Prime Minister, I was concerned she would find the hostile bear pit atmosphere of the House of Commons overwhelming.

I needn’t have worried – she knocked it for six. Cool, calm, confident, she traded barbs with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and perhaps surprised him by actually answering his questions, which rarely happened when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.

She explained, for example, exactly why she opposed further windfall taxes on the big energy companies. Her position might be unpopular with the public, but she is prepared to marshal her facts and have a debate.

But the best moment came when former Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated her and then archly asked her why she thought all three women Prime Ministers have been Conservatives.

Truss’s reply hit the Labour party where it hurts: “It’s quite extraordinary that there doesn’t seem to be the ability in the Labour Party to find a female leader, or indeed a leader who doesn’t come from North London.”

Oof! I bet that one really stung. If Labour thought Truss was going to be a walkover, they are going to have to think again. By the end of the session Conservative MPs, for the first time in months, were cheering to the rafters.

Still, the in-tray of the new government is daunting – the energy crisis, severe problems in the NHS and the war in Ukraine to name only three.

It is clearly going to be an incredibly tough winter that will test the talents of the new Prime Minister and Cabinet to the limit.