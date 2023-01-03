The country can’t let its guard down over Covid - The Yorkshire Post says

The world looks a different place compared to recent winters where lockdowns had become the norm and people were told not to venture out without a face covering.

While it is welcome that we no longer have draconian restrictions in place over our lives, we need to acknowledge that the effects of the pandemic are still with us.

The rising cases in China show that Covid is still a major issue. And while it is a welcome move by the Government to offer testing of arrivals from China, it must remain vigilant to the potential spread of the virus in this country.

Britain is far more resilient than it was when Covid first appeared on these shores. Thanks largely to a highly efficient vaccination programme. Older, more vulnerable people are also being urged to get their fourth booster jab this winter.

A highly efficient vaccination programme has made us more resilient to Covid but the virus remains a concern.

But with the NHS already on a knife edge with some 13 per cent of hospital beds in England filled with people suffering from Covid or flu, it is paramount that the country does not let its guard down.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued advice telling people to stay at home if they are unwell and should they need to go out, to wear a face covering. Given the ongoing crisis in the NHS, people should follow this advice where possible. And is it not time the Government accepts that effective messaging of this order is needed?

