The country is at a crossroads when it comes to housing - The Yorkshire Post says

The country finds itself in a housing crisis owing to several factors with an increasing number of people finding themselves priced out of the market.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

One of the reasons for Britain’s housing woes is the lack of a robust housebuilding strategy. There is clearly a lack of long term vision and tinkering with the planning system is not yielding the results that are required to set Britain on a path to home ownership.

And there are signs that the Government is rowing back on the Tory manifesto commitment to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s. Even though Housing Secretary Michael Gove says he stands by the target, he didn’t say when it would be reached.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is of course right to stress the importance of bringing “local communities along with you” when it comes to housebuilding.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised not to “concrete over the countryside”. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak promised not to “concrete over the countryside”. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised not to “concrete over the countryside”. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Reasonable people don’t want to “concrete over the countryside” either. But reasonable people also know that there is an acute lack of housing stock and that can only be remedied by building more homes.

Just focusing on inner-city areas would display a narrow approach to what is a complex issue impacting different communities in different ways.

It isn’t just inner-city areas that are in need of new homes. Young families are often priced out of their home towns and villages, due to the lack of affordable housing. Those towns and villages are then adversely affected with people leaving in their droves.

The country is at an important crossroads. What has been dubbed Generation Rent is now maturing and still unable to put down roots by getting on the property ladder.

