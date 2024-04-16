The dark side of artificial intelligence leaves consumers vulnerable to fraud
The rapid pace at which technology is developing can and does help people in all aspects of life. But it also creates opportunities for criminals to target people.
The warning from the fraud prevention body Cifas that criminals are finding new ways to target consumers using social media and deepfake technology should be a wake up call for all governments, not just Westminster.
Cifas is seeing an increase in AI-enabled identity fraud, such as sophisticated phishing scams, deep fake images, videos and audio.
The cost-of-living crisis is creating fertile ground for criminals to exploit vulnerable people through scams. It also means that some individuals are turning to fraud to supplement incomes. Therefore a greater emphasis is needed on spotting scams.
However, it is not just vulnerable people who could fall prey to criminals. Such is the convincing nature of certain scams, aided by the capabilities brought on through new technology, that even those who are aware of potential scams can fall victim.
The ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ advertising campaign launched earlier this year is a welcome step from the Government but much more needs to be done by public institutions across the board.
There also needs to be international cooperation when it comes to ensuring safety of citizens in the face of AI developments.
Better education is needed to ensure people are not ensnared by fraudsters. Especially for vulnerable elderly people who may not know their way around the internet as well.
