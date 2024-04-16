The dark side of artificial intelligence leaves consumers vulnerable to fraud

The rapid pace at which technology is developing can and does help people in all aspects of life. But it also creates opportunities for criminals to target people.

The warning from the fraud prevention body Cifas that criminals are finding new ways to target consumers using social media and deepfake technology should be a wake up call for all governments, not just Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cifas is seeing an increase in AI-enabled identity fraud, such as sophisticated phishing scams, deep fake images, videos and audio.

Criminals are finding new ways to target consumers using social media and deepfake technology, with cost-of-living pressures also having an impact, according to a fraud prevention body. PIC: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The cost-of-living crisis is creating fertile ground for criminals to exploit vulnerable people through scams. It also means that some individuals are turning to fraud to supplement incomes. Therefore a greater emphasis is needed on spotting scams.

However, it is not just vulnerable people who could fall prey to criminals. Such is the convincing nature of certain scams, aided by the capabilities brought on through new technology, that even those who are aware of potential scams can fall victim.

The ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ advertising campaign launched earlier this year is a welcome step from the Government but much more needs to be done by public institutions across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There also needs to be international cooperation when it comes to ensuring safety of citizens in the face of AI developments.