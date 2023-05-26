The flaws of Levelling Up are highlighted by lack of long-term funding - The Yorkshire Post says

Levelling Up without long-term substantive funding is simply a hollow slogan. How can leaders in communities across regions like Yorkshire help deliver economic growth unless they have a clear roadmap as to what is going to be available to them in terms of funding in the future?

Local authorities in this region have already been neutered by the effects of a decade of austerity. Councils have been pushed to breaking point with some now even having to roll the dice on investments that shouldn’t really be on their radar.

This is the second report this week that highlights how the Government’s flagship policy is failing with analysis of the Government’s Community Renewal Fund (CRF) allocation on Tuesday showing that the North missed out on funding to the tune of £21m.

Fundamentally, the piecemeal funding model is deeply flawed and will only go so far as to actually delivering the aims of Levelling Up.

'The Tories won a majority off the back of the promise to Level Up the country, it needs to deliver on that promise'. PIC: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

It shows that for all of the Government’s talk of giving power to the regions, Whitehall still maintains a vice-like grip over the fiscal destiny of towns, cities and villages across the country.

This approach also leaves it to political interference with the executive able to use it to leverage support ahead of elections.

Tackling regional inequalities that are holding back communities needs to be the number one priority for the Government. It is an agenda that already has cross-party support and should not be treated as a mere tool for electioneering.

