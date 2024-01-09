The General Election presents a chance to change the page - Sir Keir Starmer

There is one thing that we can be sure is coming this year and I’m ready for it. The thought of millions of people, right across our country, putting a cross on that ballot paper. It’s what we’ve been waiting for, preparing for, fighting for. A year of choice.

A chance to change Britain. A clock that is ticking on this government, because whether it’s in the spring or later in the year, the moment when power is taken out of Tory hands and given, not to me, but to you. That moment is getting closer by the second.

So, if you’ve spent the last 14 years volunteering to keep your park clean, your library open, for children to have opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve been breaking your back to keep trading, steering your business through the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, the challenge of Brexit and the chaos of Westminster. If you’ve been serving our country, whether in scrubs or the uniform of your regiment, and what you want now is a politics that serves you - then make no mistake, this is your year.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech, at the National Composites Centre. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The opportunity to shape our country’s future rests in your hands.

And that is a new year's message of hope. The hope of democracy. The power of the vote. The potential for national renewal. The chance, finally, to turn the page, lift the weight off our shoulders, unite as a country, and get our future back.

Four years, I’ve been working for this. Four years, working for the chance to tilt this country, firmly and decisively, back towards the interests of working people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a long, hard slog, and I won’t lie, I’ve hated the futility of opposition.

The powerlessness and yes, the pain, that comes from watching the Tories drive the country I love into the rocks of decline.

I didn’t come into politics for that. I didn’t expect a front row seat on this Tory performance art, a song and dance for your political attention, because they find performing so much easier than the hard graft of practical achievement.

No. I came into politics to serve, to get things done, to strive, each and every day, to make a difference to the lives of working people, that’s what gets me up in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you can put aside the reality of Westminster just for a moment, it’s why I still believe in politics.

I had a long career before this: at the Crown Prosecution Service, as a human rights lawyer, in my work with the Police Service of Northern Ireland. I’ve looked into the eyes of people I’ve served and represented, and I have seen reflected back the knowledge that government can make or break a life.

Literally, when it comes to work I’ve done with people on death row. Life and death decisions, in your hands.

Now there’s pressure that comes with that, of course there is. But that’s the responsibility of justice and public service, and it’s the responsibility of a serious government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t a game. Politics shouldn’t be a hobby – a pastime for people who enjoy the feeling of power. And nor should it be a sermon from on high, a self-regarding lecture, vanity dressed up as virtue.

No, it should be a higher calling. The power of the vote.

The hope of change and renewal, married to the responsibility of service, that’s what I believe in.