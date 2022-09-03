The Government can make strides on net zero while levelling up through infrastructure bank - The Yorkshire Post says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is why the words of the CEO of the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) in The Yorkshire Post today should be a concern to the Government.

The cost of living crisis, which has seen bills sky-rocket for businesses, could see many firms pull back on green infrastructure investment.

Businesses have already shown a willingness to make great strides towards helping the country meet its net zero target by 2050.

John Flint pictured at the UK Infrastructure Bank, One Embankment, Neville Street, Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme 1st September 2022

However, the all consuming nature of rampant inflation is likely to affect the ability of firms to help combat climate change.

While there are still climate change sceptics - as John Flint says, should we really be taking a bet that we can’t afford to lose?

It’s reassuring to hear that Mr Flint said doesn’t believe the cost of living crisis will hinder the UKIB’s ability to fund projects linked with levelling up.

The bank is owned and backed by the Treasury. It was set up in Leeds with a view to funnelling cash to projects that will support people across the country.

The Government’s promises have fallen way short of expectations when it comes to unlocking the region’s true economic potential.