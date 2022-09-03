The Government can make strides on net zero while levelling up through infrastructure bank - The Yorkshire Post says
It is abundantly clear that green infrastructure projects are going to be critical to safeguarding the planet’s future.
That is why the words of the CEO of the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) in The Yorkshire Post today should be a concern to the Government.
The cost of living crisis, which has seen bills sky-rocket for businesses, could see many firms pull back on green infrastructure investment.
Businesses have already shown a willingness to make great strides towards helping the country meet its net zero target by 2050.
However, the all consuming nature of rampant inflation is likely to affect the ability of firms to help combat climate change.
While there are still climate change sceptics - as John Flint says, should we really be taking a bet that we can’t afford to lose?
It’s reassuring to hear that Mr Flint said doesn’t believe the cost of living crisis will hinder the UKIB’s ability to fund projects linked with levelling up.
The bank is owned and backed by the Treasury. It was set up in Leeds with a view to funnelling cash to projects that will support people across the country.
The Government’s promises have fallen way short of expectations when it comes to unlocking the region’s true economic potential.
In the UKIB it has an arm that can play a pivotal role in infrastructure at least as the country looks to rally out of the current economic mire. The bank can also help the Government go beyond just delivering the minimum on levelling up, while also making great strides on net zero.