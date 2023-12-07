The Government has tied itself in knots over Rwanda asylum legislation - The Yorkshire Post says

Like a boomerang, the Government’s attempts to gain political capital from the migrant crisis has come back to hit the Prime Minister in the face.

In trying to outflank former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak has tied himself up in knots.

Perhaps the most embarrassing wrinkle in this episode thus far is the rebuke being issued by Rwanda with the country saying it would walk away from the deportation deal if Britain ditched human rights laws. The absurdity of this whole mess distracts from the very real problems faced by ordinary people in this country.

Cost of living is crippling families up and down the country. Schools are literally crumbling in front of parents' eyes. The NHS is on the sick bed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, where he insisted his new Rwanda legislation "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights".

And all that the electorate is offered is binary promises to ‘stop the boats’ and unworkable policies to tackle the ever growing issue of immigration.

The Tory Party is in a vice-like grip of a culture-war driven mania. Robert Jenrick quit as immigration minister saying the Government’s emergency Rwanda legislation doesn’t go far enough.

This is clearly Mr Jenrick abandoning the sinking Sunak ship and seeking space on Braverman’s boat, when that invariably launches.

