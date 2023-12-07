The Government has tied itself in knots over Rwanda asylum legislation - The Yorkshire Post says

All Sections
Like a boomerang, the Government’s attempts to gain political capital from the migrant crisis has come back to hit the Prime Minister in the face.
In trying to outflank former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak has tied himself up in knots.

Perhaps the most embarrassing wrinkle in this episode thus far is the rebuke being issued by Rwanda with the country saying it would walk away from the deportation deal if Britain ditched human rights laws. The absurdity of this whole mess distracts from the very real problems faced by ordinary people in this country.

Cost of living is crippling families up and down the country. Schools are literally crumbling in front of parents' eyes. The NHS is on the sick bed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, where he insisted his new Rwanda legislation "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights". PIC: James Manning/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, where he insisted his new Rwanda legislation "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights". PIC: James Manning/PA Wire
And all that the electorate is offered is binary promises to ‘stop the boats’ and unworkable policies to tackle the ever growing issue of immigration.

The Tory Party is in a vice-like grip of a culture-war driven mania. Robert Jenrick quit as immigration minister saying the Government’s emergency Rwanda legislation doesn’t go far enough.

This is clearly Mr Jenrick abandoning the sinking Sunak ship and seeking space on Braverman’s boat, when that invariably launches.

No reasonable person is saying that the Government should be turning a blind eye to the asylum seeker crisis. But rather than taking a sensible approach that tackles the component parts of the issue, the Government is insistent on undermining Britain’s standing as a serious country on the global stage. Mr Sunak promised honesty and integrity upon entering 10 Downing Street just over a year ago. Yet, his comment suggesting it was a foreign court that blocked the Rwanda plans is just not true. It was the Supreme Court which looked at the proposals and deemed them unlawful.

